Uber’s rising revenue fails to stem a large loss in the third quarter and SoftBank tightens governance at companies it backs following the near collapse of WeWork. Meanwhile, Trump administration officials debate whether to remove some existing tariffs on Chinese goods to seal a partial deal, UK MPs vote in favor of Lindsay Hoyle as the next Speaker of the House of Commons, and a second senior executive leaves McDonald’s after the chief executive was fired over a relationship with an employee. Plus, are Americans better off financially than they were four years ago? A new FT-Peterson poll has some interesting answers.

