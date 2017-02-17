Ingram Pinn’s illustration of the week: Fine-tuned machine

The past seven days have seen the sacking of US national security adviser Michael Flynn, a U-turn in the American position on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, and continuing controversy over alleged links between Donald Trump’s administration and Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia.

At a combative, rumbustious press conference, the defiant US president responded to criticism by attacking the “dishonest” media and denying any chaos, saying his administration was a “fine-tuned machine”.