Donald Trump

Ingram Pinn’s illustration of the week: Fine-tuned machine

With cogs and springs flying free, Trump hammers the press in a White House on wheels

Ingram Pinn

by: Ingram Pinn

The past seven days have seen the sacking of US national security adviser Michael Flynn, a U-turn in the American position on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, and continuing controversy over alleged links between Donald Trump’s administration and Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia.

At a combative, rumbustious press conference, the defiant US president responded to criticism by attacking the “dishonest” media and denying any chaos, saying his administration was a “fine-tuned machine”.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.