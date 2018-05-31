Amy Bell

The following individuals were identified as future leaders by the EMpower judging panel. They are high-performing and high-potential individuals at various levels in their careers. A stronger emphasis was placed on their work towards promoting inclusion rather than their seniority in the business.

Future Leader: Claudine Adeyemi

Starting out in law as a state-school educated black woman commuting from a council flat, Claudine Adeyemi felt she did not fit in. The associate lawyer at Mishcon de Reya recalls meeting two bright students at a law career event, who were considering high street firms only because they could not see themselves in the City. “It broke my heart a bit . . . if you can’t see people who look like you in your dream job, it seems that much more unattainable,” says Ms Adeyemi who wears her hair in braids to dispel some people’s fear this might look unprofessional. She mentors young people in her firm’s client lounge to help them visualise a future there and to ensure clients and staff see more non-white faces. In 2014 she set up a Student Development Company to support underprivileged 16-24 year-olds: “Where you start out in life shouldn’t affect where you end up.”

EMpower future leaders
RankFull NameCompanyJob Title
1Claudine AdeyemiMishcon de Reya Associate
2Gurjeet MooreSantanderFinancial crime compliance manager 
3Khalia NewellBarclaysVice-president
4Dara KirtonPwCSenior manager, chief of staff experience centre
5Kim VuBank of AmericaSeattle market executive
6Andrew MonuLinkedInDirector, field and product marketing, Emea
7Chinwe Odimba-ChapmanClifford ChancePartner
8Bijal MajithiaEYAssistant director
9Kuran WilliamsSAPCustomer operations adviser
10Martin PongOliver WymanManagement consultant
11Anjeli PatelEYSenior consultant, people advisory services
12Justin OnuekwusiLegal & General Investment ManagementFund manager
13Mary AgbesanwaPwCManagement consultant
14MaameYaa Kwafo-AkotoAllen & OverySenior associate
15Shuhena BhanuFinancial Conduct AuthoritySenior associate
16Gavin YoungAccentureSenior manager, communications, media and technology
17Dominique WalkerAIG Europe Underwriting assistant
18Ken OsivwemuBarclays Corporate BankingVP liquidity product management
19Kian BakhtiariDentsu Aegis NetworkHead of strategy
20Mirra SondhiSchrodersGlobal head of technology risk
21Noemie DjossouHSBCGraduate management trainee
22Vanessa SanyaukeGirl Talk LondonChief executive and founder
23Anthony FrancisLloyds Banking GroupAgile delivery lead
24Rangan RavindranTSBHead of liquidity and market risk
25Imran SheikhBP Supply & TradingHead of global Financial services
26Arbinderpal RaiLloyds Banking GroupSenior manager, emerging talent recruitment
27Jennie KooRBSRisk performance oversight
28Bianca Miller-ColeThe Be GroupChief executive
29Rahul GumberAvivaSenior manager, risk
30Rupal KantariaOliver WymanStrategic adviser, social impact and inclusion
31Faith LockenJones Lang LaSalleSurveyor
32Richard SaenzBPHuman Resources VP, developments and technologies
33Melinda EspirituHSBCVice-president / senior audit manager, credit risk
34Dewole AradeonFujitsuHead of sales Effectiveness
35Khawar MalikAIGSenior underwriter, emerging markets M&A
36Ainsworth A. ClarkeFirst DataVice-president Payment Relations
37Sajna RahmanSodexo UK & IBusiness development manager, Healthcare
38Rashmi GhaiCitiVP
39Rodney WilliamsNational GridProject engineer
40Katie Mantwa GeorgeAmazonEmea tech campus lead
41Ugo EbohVirgin MoneyCredit risk strategy analyst
42Gary IzunwaLinkedInSenior talent solutions consultant
43Minal MehtaIBMSenior Strategy consultant - interactive experience
44Lola OlaoreAccentureTechnology analyst
45Nadine DyerDeloitteClients & markets
46Rakhee RajaniStand AgencyAccount director
47Harpreet CheemaSodexo UK & IrelandHead of promotions, digital and insight, service operations
48Ngozie AzuSlaughter and MayHead of international relations
49Narcisse TshimangaMastercardDirector, customer compliance and fraud
50Shilpa ShahDeloitteDirector, consulting
