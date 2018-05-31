Listen to this article
The following individuals were identified as future leaders by the EMpower judging panel. They are high-performing and high-potential individuals at various levels in their careers. A stronger emphasis was placed on their work towards promoting inclusion rather than their seniority in the business.
Future Leader: Claudine Adeyemi
Starting out in law as a state-school educated black woman commuting from a council flat, Claudine Adeyemi felt she did not fit in. The associate lawyer at Mishcon de Reya recalls meeting two bright students at a law career event, who were considering high street firms only because they could not see themselves in the City. “It broke my heart a bit . . . if you can’t see people who look like you in your dream job, it seems that much more unattainable,” says Ms Adeyemi who wears her hair in braids to dispel some people’s fear this might look unprofessional. She mentors young people in her firm’s client lounge to help them visualise a future there and to ensure clients and staff see more non-white faces. In 2014 she set up a Student Development Company to support underprivileged 16-24 year-olds: “Where you start out in life shouldn’t affect where you end up.”
|Rank
|Full Name
|Company
|Job Title
|1
|Claudine Adeyemi
|Mishcon de Reya
|Associate
|2
|Gurjeet Moore
|Santander
|Financial crime compliance manager
|3
|Khalia Newell
|Barclays
|Vice-president
|4
|Dara Kirton
|PwC
|Senior manager, chief of staff experience centre
|5
|Kim Vu
|Bank of America
|Seattle market executive
|6
|Andrew Monu
|Director, field and product marketing, Emea
|7
|Chinwe Odimba-Chapman
|Clifford Chance
|Partner
|8
|Bijal Majithia
|EY
|Assistant director
|9
|Kuran Williams
|SAP
|Customer operations adviser
|10
|Martin Pong
|Oliver Wyman
|Management consultant
|11
|Anjeli Patel
|EY
|Senior consultant, people advisory services
|12
|Justin Onuekwusi
|Legal & General Investment Management
|Fund manager
|13
|Mary Agbesanwa
|PwC
|Management consultant
|14
|MaameYaa Kwafo-Akoto
|Allen & Overy
|Senior associate
|15
|Shuhena Bhanu
|Financial Conduct Authority
|Senior associate
|16
|Gavin Young
|Accenture
|Senior manager, communications, media and technology
|17
|Dominique Walker
|AIG Europe
|Underwriting assistant
|18
|Ken Osivwemu
|Barclays Corporate Banking
|VP liquidity product management
|19
|Kian Bakhtiari
|Dentsu Aegis Network
|Head of strategy
|20
|Mirra Sondhi
|Schroders
|Global head of technology risk
|21
|Noemie Djossou
|HSBC
|Graduate management trainee
|22
|Vanessa Sanyauke
|Girl Talk London
|Chief executive and founder
|23
|Anthony Francis
|Lloyds Banking Group
|Agile delivery lead
|24
|Rangan Ravindran
|TSB
|Head of liquidity and market risk
|25
|Imran Sheikh
|BP Supply & Trading
|Head of global Financial services
|26
|Arbinderpal Rai
|Lloyds Banking Group
|Senior manager, emerging talent recruitment
|27
|Jennie Koo
|RBS
|Risk performance oversight
|28
|Bianca Miller-Cole
|The Be Group
|Chief executive
|29
|Rahul Gumber
|Aviva
|Senior manager, risk
|30
|Rupal Kantaria
|Oliver Wyman
|Strategic adviser, social impact and inclusion
|31
|Faith Locken
|Jones Lang LaSalle
|Surveyor
|32
|Richard Saenz
|BP
|Human Resources VP, developments and technologies
|33
|Melinda Espiritu
|HSBC
|Vice-president / senior audit manager, credit risk
|34
|Dewole Aradeon
|Fujitsu
|Head of sales Effectiveness
|35
|Khawar Malik
|AIG
|Senior underwriter, emerging markets M&A
|36
|Ainsworth A. Clarke
|First Data
|Vice-president Payment Relations
|37
|Sajna Rahman
|Sodexo UK & I
|Business development manager, Healthcare
|38
|Rashmi Ghai
|Citi
|VP
|39
|Rodney Williams
|National Grid
|Project engineer
|40
|Katie Mantwa George
|Amazon
|Emea tech campus lead
|41
|Ugo Eboh
|Virgin Money
|Credit risk strategy analyst
|42
|Gary Izunwa
|Senior talent solutions consultant
|43
|Minal Mehta
|IBM
|Senior Strategy consultant - interactive experience
|44
|Lola Olaore
|Accenture
|Technology analyst
|45
|Nadine Dyer
|Deloitte
|Clients & markets
|46
|Rakhee Rajani
|Stand Agency
|Account director
|47
|Harpreet Cheema
|Sodexo UK & Ireland
|Head of promotions, digital and insight, service operations
|48
|Ngozie Azu
|Slaughter and May
|Head of international relations
|49
|Narcisse Tshimanga
|Mastercard
|Director, customer compliance and fraud
|50
|Shilpa Shah
|Deloitte
|Director, consulting