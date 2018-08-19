Listen to this article
US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and Kofi Annan pose before the Action Group on Syria meeting at the UN’s headquarters in Geneva in 2012
Meeting Saddam Hussein, Iraq’s president, in Baghdad in 1998 in an attempt to reach a peaceful solution to the stand-off between Iraq and the UN
Mr Annan and Han Seung-soo, president of the UN General Assembly, show off their Nobel Peace Prize awards at Oslo City Hall, Norway, in 2001
In 1998 the UN secretary-general visited the Mulire Genocide memorial in Rwanda
Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in talks with Mr Annan in Damascus in 2012
Swedish Prime Minister Göran Persson and Mr Annan, on a Swedish lake in 1997. Tradition dictates Sweden’s PM rows a boat at his summer residence at Harpsund with foreign visitors
Mr Annan and Nelson Mandela at the fifth annual Mandela Lecture in Johannesburg
The former secretary-general greeting President George W Bush at UN headquarters in 2003
Mr Annan consoles family members of victims of a massacre by pro-Indonesia militia in Liquisa, East Timor, in 2000
Mr Annan meets Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare in July 2018
Mr Annan in Geneva following a meeting in which he agreed to chair the committee which will award a $5m prize for achievement in African leadership, founded by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation