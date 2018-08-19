Thank you for your help!

© Reuters

US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and Kofi Annan pose before the Action Group on Syria meeting at the UN’s headquarters in Geneva in 2012

© AP

Meeting Saddam Hussein, Iraq’s president, in Baghdad in 1998 in an attempt to reach a peaceful solution to the stand-off between Iraq and the UN

© Heiko Junge/EPA/EFE/Rex

Mr Annan and Han Seung-soo, president of the UN General Assembly, show off their Nobel Peace Prize awards at Oslo City Hall, Norway, in 2001

© Alexander Joe/AFP/Getty

In 1998 the UN secretary-general visited the Mulire Genocide memorial in Rwanda

© Sana Sana/Reuters

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in talks with Mr Annan in Damascus in 2012

© Bertil Ericson/AP

Swedish Prime Minister Göran Persson and Mr Annan, on a Swedish lake in 1997. Tradition dictates Sweden’s PM rows a boat at his summer residence at Harpsund with foreign visitors

© AFP/Getty

Mr Annan and Nelson Mandela at the fifth annual Mandela Lecture in Johannesburg

© Scott Applewhite/AP

The former secretary-general greeting President George W Bush at UN headquarters in 2003

© Darren Whiteside/Reuters

Mr Annan consoles family members of victims of a massacre by pro-Indonesia militia in Liquisa, East Timor, in 2000

© Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Mr Annan meets Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare in July 2018

© Chris Young/AFP

Mr Annan in Geneva following a meeting in which he agreed to chair the committee which will award a $5m prize for achievement in African leadership, founded by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation