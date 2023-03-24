18 buys with an ’80s flavour
Sonia Petroff gold-plated metal, amber and tiger’s eye Earth earrings, £350
Alaïa wool coat, £4,400
Atlein viscose turtleneck, $415, modaoperandi.com
Levi’s denim jeans, £109.99, zalando.co.uk
Monica Vinader gold vermeil and green onyx Kate Young ring, £150
Clairtone Project G2 Series T11 Console stereo system with Garrard turntable, $30,000, 1stdibs.com
Saint Laurent wool felt coat, £4,355
Roxanne First gold Snake hoops, £185
Magda Butrym leather blazer, £1,760
Liang & Eimil marble ashtray, £230, olivias.com
Midcentury porcelain table lamp, 1980s, €390, 1stdibs.com
Giorgio Armani silk top, £996, farfetch.com
Louis Vuitton technical-gabardine trousers, £1,360
Gucci leather kitten heels, £80, reluxefashion.com
Ligne Roset vintage leather Togo sofa by Michel Ducaroy, £3,220, pamono.co.uk
MM6 Maison Margiela polyester and wool-mix Armscyes blazer, £396, ssense.com
Loro Piana pleated leather skirt, £4,835, net-a-porter.com
1970s leather chainlink bag, €340, resee.com
