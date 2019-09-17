Marks and Spencer’s website offers “shoe solutions”, “lingerie solutions”, and “firm control body solutions”. But not “food solutions”. Probably because food solutions are, well, just food — and M&S still has not worked out how to sell it online (despite its three-cheese pizza providing Amazon-style “Customers also bought . . .” cross-selling opportunities for the firm control body range). That is set to change, however.

On Tuesday, online grocery group Ocado reported first results from its food delivery joint venture with M&S, and said the retailer’s full menu would be on the web by September 2020. For investors, though, the question is: whose problems will this really solve?

At first glance, Ocado’s numbers suggested its warehouse robots were a ready-made solution to shifting M&S ready meals. Ocado Retail, now structured as a 50:50 JV, reported an 11.4 per cent rise in revenue in the quarter to September 1, despite a fire at its Andover warehouse in February. Analysts noted customer loyalty and faster growth than the 7.5 per cent managed by discounters Aldi and Lidl.

But they also knew this said nothing about M&S sales, given the JV only completed on August 5 and still sells food from rival Waitrose. That loyalty will be tested in the coming year when 4,000 food offerings are switched to M&S alternatives, and Waitrose’s own £1bn online operation — delayed by a false start with Ocado-imitator TPD — starts to compete hard. Can sales and margins withstand such competition?

M&S’s shares suggested scepticism. Having fallen 25 per cent in a year and out of the FTSE 100 index amid online competition, they fell another 1 per cent on this news of the online solution. M&S investors clearly think a £600m rights issue and dividend cut is too much to pay for a JV that will generate only £10.6m in free cash flow by 2024, on Goldman Sachs estimates.

Ocado, by contrast, does not need a solution to selling groceries. Probably because it sees its future as selling solutions to grocers: its main division is now called Ocado Solutions. This is where its intellectual property and 90 per cent of its market value reside, on Jefferies analysts estimates. Can sales of solutions grow even faster?

Ocado’s shares express optimism. Having risen 47 per cent in a year on a string of tech licensing deals, they trade on an enterprise value to earnings multiple of 473 times for 2019, falling to 102 times for 2020. But for this multiple to become vaguely realistic, Ocado needs to sell many more robotic warehouses overseas. In the US, supermarket Kroger has signed up for 20, but identified only four sites so far, amid a US delivery price war in which Walmart is undercutting Amazon.

Those Jefferies analysts reckon Ocado needs to sell another 30 warehouses to justify its valuation — a tall order given the “population densities and mix of margin” in the US. Even in the “ideal population distribution and topography of England”, the Ocado-M&S JV has a market share of just 1.4 per cent. M&S’s problems may be far from solved, but nor are Ocado’s. Yet.

Delayed Connection

French Connection’s name resonates with anyone over 50, writes Kate Burgess. The first “French Connection” was a drug smuggling route from Turkey via France made famous by the edgy 1970s movie starring Gene Hackman. French Connection, the clothing chain set up in the same decade, was also once the archetype of edgy chic. Lately, though, it has been as appealing as that other 1970s icon Turkish Delight. As Comedian David Baddiel tweeted: “Just had a Fry’s Turkish Delight for the first time in 30 years. And immediately realised why.”

The retailer has promised much but delivered less. For five years, analysts have expected it to break even and pay a dividend. But the chances of either receded on Tuesday. Revenues fell 12 per cent in the half year to July. Pre-tax losses were £5.3m. Cash fell a fifth to £10m. The shares dipped 8 per cent, reducing the market value to £37m.

Last year, the group, which is chaired by septuagenarian Stephen Marks who also holds 42 per cent, announced a strategic review, including a possible sale, which it hoped to conclude in the first half. In June, it pushed that deadline to September. On Tuesday, it suggested by the year end. At this rate, the retailer risks going the way of the first French Connection: being shut down before it clinches a deal.

Sir Jim: Welsh Defender

Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe specialises in shipping half-finished products to post-industrial towns. He brought liquefied natural gas to Grangemouth. Now he is bringing car parts to Bridgend. If there were such as thing as pre-fab coal, he could probably regenerate Newcastle.

But it is costly. Sir Jim had to invest £1.6bn in LNG tankers. He is now investing £600m in his “successor” to the Land Rover Defender. If the car is to make a profit, he may need to ask more than its mooted £50,000 price tag. Or import some half-finished gilets and black labradors to provide accessories for prospective buyers.

