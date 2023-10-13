Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week, we bring you a conversation about food memoirs from the recent FT Weekend Festival. Cooking and eating are two of the most sensory and universal experiences we have, which makes food an excellent vehicle for stories. And food memoirs have become an extremely popular genre. Lilah speaks about it with three food-based storytellers: chef and FT columnist Ravinder Bhogal; 19-year-old baker and Instagram star Kitty Tait, who wrote a book about how baking bread saved her life; and Angela Hui, who wrote a popular memoir about growing up in a Chinese takeaway in rural Wales.

-------

-------

Links:

-Angela’s book is called Takeaway: Stories from a Childhood behind the Counter

-Kitty’s book is called Breadsong: How baking changed our lives

-------

-------

