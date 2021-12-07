Episode 36
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include Evergrande Real Estate Group, Ukraine, coronavirus pandemic and United Arab Emirates
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Evergrande bondholders yet to be paid as crucial debt deadline passes
Western leaders present united front ahead of Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine
Omicron’s less severe cases prompt cautious optimism in South Africa
UAE to shift weekend and create shorter working week
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published