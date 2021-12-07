This edition features these stories from ft.com

Evergrande bondholders yet to be paid as crucial debt deadline passes

Western leaders present united front ahead of Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine

Omicron’s less severe cases prompt cautious optimism in South Africa

UAE to shift weekend and create shorter working week

