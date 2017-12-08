Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

© Rajat Gupta/EPA

Pecking order Migratory birds wait for food on a smoggy morning on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India

© Noah Berger/AP

Fired earth Wildfires have laid waste to 141,000 acres in southern California in five days and forced thousands of people from their homes

© Abbas Momani/AFP/Getty

Day of rage Palestinians take a wounded colleague from clashes with Israeli forces during protests against the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

© AFP/Getty

Big wheel Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, enjoys a visit to the Amnokgang Tyre Factory in Chagang province, near the border with China

© Ivan Damanik/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Hellfire and brimstone Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra reminds the world that it remains active

© Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty

Era ends Houthi rebels celebrate outside the Sana’a residence of Ali Abdullah Saleh after hearing that Yemen’s former president had been assassinated

© Charles Platiau/Reuters

Surface tension Paddle boarders compete in the eighth edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing on the river Seine in Paris

© AFP/Getty Images

Turban parade Himachal Pradesh police celebrate the appointment 68 years ago of their first chief in the north Indian hill town of Shimla

© Stepan Franko/EPA

Brief encounter Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian leader who is at odds with Ukraine’s president, is arrested shortly before his supporters forced his release from a police van in Kiev

© Edgar Su/Reuters

Dog’s life Bobo, a British bulldog, takes a shower at the Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore

© Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty

Political fix Martin Schulz, leader of Germany’s Social Democrats, waits while his tie is straightened by Andrea Nahles, a colleague, during a party congress in Berlin

© Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Gold standard Nuria Soto Marques of Spain in celebratory mood after winning the women’s 100 metres backstroke final at the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City

© Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty

In the frame A funeral procession for Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant killed in a gun battle with Indian forces, passes villagers in the Kashmiri district of Kulgam