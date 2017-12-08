Listen to this article
Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback.
What do you think?
Pecking order Migratory birds wait for food on a smoggy morning on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India
Fired earth Wildfires have laid waste to 141,000 acres in southern California in five days and forced thousands of people from their homes
Day of rage Palestinians take a wounded colleague from clashes with Israeli forces during protests against the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Big wheel Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, enjoys a visit to the Amnokgang Tyre Factory in Chagang province, near the border with China
Hellfire and brimstone Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra reminds the world that it remains active
Era ends Houthi rebels celebrate outside the Sana’a residence of Ali Abdullah Saleh after hearing that Yemen’s former president had been assassinated
Surface tension Paddle boarders compete in the eighth edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing on the river Seine in Paris
Turban parade Himachal Pradesh police celebrate the appointment 68 years ago of their first chief in the north Indian hill town of Shimla
Brief encounter Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian leader who is at odds with Ukraine’s president, is arrested shortly before his supporters forced his release from a police van in Kiev
Dog’s life Bobo, a British bulldog, takes a shower at the Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore
Political fix Martin Schulz, leader of Germany’s Social Democrats, waits while his tie is straightened by Andrea Nahles, a colleague, during a party congress in Berlin
Gold standard Nuria Soto Marques of Spain in celebratory mood after winning the women’s 100 metres backstroke final at the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City
In the frame A funeral procession for Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant killed in a gun battle with Indian forces, passes villagers in the Kashmiri district of Kulgam