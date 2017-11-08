Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The choice of location was fitting. An old engine workshop once used by London’s fire brigade, now repurposed as a museum of migration. What better place than a nondescript block tucked away in a dreary side-street just south of the Thames to launch a high-minded think-tank aimed at stimulating positive debate about Britain’s post-Brexit future.

These Islands is the child of two referendums — the 2014 poll on Scottish independence and the 2016 Brexit vote. These served as “lightning rods” for existential concerns about Britain’s identity: the one put the very integrity of the UK up for grabs, the other has raised profound questions about how the various bits of the union will relate to each other after leaving the EU.

The result is a messy, angry and often incoherent public debate. Politics is back with a vengeance. From the uncertainties of Brexit to tensions between the “metropolitan elite” and the rest, from anxiety about inequality to fretting about economic productivity, there is so much to shout about. Throw in a weak prime minister, and the scandal of sexual harassment at the heart of politics and it is plain: Britain is not in a good place.

Symbolism abounds. The Palace of Westminster is falling apart — literally and morally. So decrepit is the House of Commons (and its neighbour the House of Lords) that there are parts of the fabric — bundles of wires for instance, people with weird job titles — that even those charged with its care allegedly have no idea what purpose they serve. The same can be said for the legislative furnishings. Who knew what a “humble address for return” was until the opposition Labour party last week deployed this arcane bit of constitutional plumbing to force the government to release a slew of Brexit position papers? It makes Washington, with all its clotures and sequesters, look like the nursery slopes.

The chaos has not escaped the notice of those beyond these isles. Scroll Twitter, leaf through the international press, phone a friend in a foreign capital and the court of international public opinion is clear: the Brits have lost it. A once great nation of practical, level-headed folk has surrendered to emotional flights of fancy and irrational behaviour. Barely a day passes without new revelations of some Whitehall farce or official ineptitude, and all the while the country hurtles towards the cliff-edge. It’s positively continental.

To further complicate matters, the associated Schadenfreude has led to pushback from Brits, including a fair number of Remainers, who find foreign criticism tiresome.

There is another way of looking at it. Tom Holland, a historian and one of the founders of These Islands, says that while Brexit is certainly a convulsive and traumatic process it is also an expression of “democratic vitality”. The rest of the world may think that Britain is going mad, but, he adds: “we more than anyone else in Europe are having the open debates that elsewhere are being bottled up.”

British politics has been here before. From the turmoil of the 1970s to the crises, most critically over Ireland, of Edwardian Britain, history brims with tension and anxiety about a system deemed no longer fit for purpose. You could, it seems, not step out in 1930s London without being tapped to join some newfangled movement.

Some of today’s suggested solutions sound familiar. We need a new constitutional settlement; more transparency and accountability; fewer legislators; greater devolution; and that evergreen — a new political party. These Islands believes that a positive, emotional case needs to be made for a united kingdom, one that goes beyond the sometimes bloodless pocketbook arguments of the referendums.

Brexit, says Mr Holland, means that relationships between the constituent nations will need to be clarified. Too much has changed over the past 40-plus years for the UK to simply revert to 1973 when it joined the European Economic Community. He does not expect a happy ride. The polarisation of politics means that consensus is no longer a factor. But it will be a necessary and healthy process. “The UK is the most democratically vital country in Europe right now,” he says. “Where that will lead, we don’t know.”

