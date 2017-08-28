In pictures: Hurricane Harvey batters Texas

Flooded downtown Houston is seen from a high rise tower after the Texas Gulf coast was inundated with rain.
A car is submerged on a highway near downtown Houston.
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Richard Wagner, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, along Interstate 610.
Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey.
Volunteers and officers from a neighbourhood security patrol help rescue residents in the River Oaks area of Houston.
Evacuees wade down a flooded section of Interstate 610 on Sunday.
Houston Coast Guard responding to search and rescue requests.
A Houston pedestrian crosses a street flooded by Hurricane Harvey.