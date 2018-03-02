Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Near but far Ivanka Trump, daughter of the US president, appears to sit close to Kim Yong Chol, a senior figure in the North Korean regime, at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang winter games

High fashion Drones carry handbags as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s winter 2018-19 collection at Milan Fashion Week

Take that A priest throws a snowball during in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican

In the picture Sue Tilley and David Dawson in front of their portraits by Lucian Freud entitled ‘Sleeping by the Lion Carpet’ and ‘David and Eli’ at the Tate Britain in London

Ice breaker A tourist boat designed for winter cruises makes its way through the frozen Moskva river in Moscow

Riot of colour An Indian widow gestures covered in coloured powder while dancing during Holi festival or festival of colours celebrations in Vrindava. Holi, the popular Hindu spring festival of colours is observed in India at the end of the winter season on the last full moon of the lunar month

Good catch French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in display of basketball skills at the Jesse Owens gym in Villetaneuse, north of Paris

Return trip Ground personnel help Nasa astronaut Joe Acaba out of a Soyuz capsule after landing near Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan

Final act Crowds gather in Mumbai to bid farewell to actress Sridevi Kapoor, 54, who drowned in a bath in Dubai

London freeze A Household Cavalry Guard on duty as heavy snow hits Westminster

Flying squad Members of Sri Lanka’s Special Task Force perform during celebrations to mark the unit’s 35th anniversary in Kalutara, Sri Lanka

Guns N’ Robes Followers of an offshoot of the Unification Church, are blessed with their assault rifle-style guns at a service in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania

Bird battle A gull tries to relieve a cormorant of its fish in the harbour at the German Baltic Sea town of Stralsund

Holiday mood An Israeli boy takes part in a reading during a ceremony marking Purim in Ashdod, Israel

Big Brother Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia

Headlock Israeli border police drag a foreign demonstrator whom they arrested through a gate in the controversial separation wall between the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah and the Israeli settlement of Modiin Ilit during a protest

Facewear Trainer Lawney Hill poses for a photograph as she wears tights over her face to keep out the cold after taking her horses out on the all-weather gallops in Tetsworth, Britain