Philosophy class: ‘This might be a watershed for American feminism’: Amia Srinivasan on repealing Roe vs Wade
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Moral philosophy: normative ethical theories; applied ethics
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
‘This might be a watershed for American feminism’: Amia Srinivasan on repealing Roe vs Wade
How could different normative theories be applied to the question of abortion rights?
Is consent a reliable guide to moral rightness?
Can desires be praiseworthy or blameworthy?
Should contemporary philosophers have a bigger role in public life?
Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet
Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published