Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Moral philosophy: normative ethical theories; applied ethics

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

‘This might be a watershed for American feminism’: Amia Srinivasan on repealing Roe vs Wade

  • How could different normative theories be applied to the question of abortion rights?

  • Is consent a reliable guide to moral rightness?

  • Can desires be praiseworthy or blameworthy?

  • Should contemporary philosophers have a bigger role in public life?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article