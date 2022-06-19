This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Moral philosophy: normative ethical theories; applied ethics

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

‘This might be a watershed for American feminism’: Amia Srinivasan on repealing Roe vs Wade

How could different normative theories be applied to the question of abortion rights?

Is consent a reliable guide to moral rightness?

Can desires be praiseworthy or blameworthy?

Should contemporary philosophers have a bigger role in public life?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet