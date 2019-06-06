The European Commission has started legal proceedings against all 28 member states over their failure to create a single market for services — an unusual sign of Brussels’ frustration at continued non-compliance with rules agreed a decade ago.

The commission decided to act against national governments’ piecemeal application of the services directive, a major piece of market-liberalising legislation that was at the centre of one of the most hard-fought political battles in EU history.

The law, which dates from 2006, was intended to make it easier for everyone from hairdressers to engineers to do business in different EU countries. But in reality a single market for services remains a work in progress, with a patchwork of national bureaucratic procedures.

Wednesday’s announcement is the latest enforcement action by Brussels to try to uphold parts of the directive. Previously its attempts have ranged from taking legal action against Germany for micromanaging the tariffs that architects and engineers can charge, to investigating the ticketing practices of Disneyland Paris.

The commission said all 28 governments had “deficiencies” in applying a core part of the legislation, which requires them to establish “single points of contact” where companies can complete any bureaucratic formalities connected with the single market.

Our main competitors are continent-sized economies. We need to create a continent-sized market for goods and services in the EU — and not just on paper

Elzbieta Bienkowska, the EU’s industry commissioner, said Brussels wanted to show governments that “it is high time we move from words to deeds”.

“Our main competitors are continent-sized economies. We need to create a continent-sized market for goods and services in the EU — and not just on paper,” she said.

Governments have two months to reply to the commission. Ultimately, failure by national capitals to come into line would lead to Brussels’ hauling them before the EU’s top court.

The step is a sign of the commission’s determination to act on this issue even though it is only months away from leaving office. A new commission and president are set to take office on November 1 and will be free to decide whether to press ahead with the infringement proceedings.

Brussels has spent years cajoling member states about their slow progress in building a single market for services, which European Parliament researchers have estimated could produce economic gains of €338bn a year.

The commission has put the problems partly down to poor application of the 2006 directive — a sprawling piece of legislation that seeks to simplify bureaucracy, stop governments using regulation to keep foreign companies out deliberately, and protect consumers when making purchases in other countries.

The law quickly sparked a backlash from trade unions concerned at the risk of “social dumping” — a fear driven by the idea that cheaper service providers from central and eastern Europe would gobble up market share.

The services directive even became a political lightning rod in France during a referendum campaign on a draft EU constitution in 2005, as the successful “no” campaign warned of an invasion of “Polish plumbers”.

Eventually, the most far reaching parts of the plans were diluted by the European Parliament.