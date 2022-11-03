Joe Biden’s Democrats look set to lose control of Congress in this month's elections. But many of the Republicans poised to take office support Donald Trump's claim that the last presidential election was stolen. Gideon discusses his prospects for a return to the White House with journalist Susan Glasser, co-author of The Divider, a history of the Trump presidency.

Clips: CNN, Forbes Breaking News

More on this topic:

Joe Biden fights to revive Democrats one week before midterm elections

This will be the mother of all American midterm elections

Britain and America’s electoral geographies are broken

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

