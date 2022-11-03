US midterms: Republicans on the rise
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
Joe Biden’s Democrats look set to lose control of Congress in this month's elections. But many of the Republicans poised to take office support Donald Trump's claim that the last presidential election was stolen. Gideon discusses his prospects for a return to the White House with journalist Susan Glasser, co-author of The Divider, a history of the Trump presidency.
Clips: CNN, Forbes Breaking News
Joe Biden fights to revive Democrats one week before midterm elections
This will be the mother of all American midterm elections
Britain and America’s electoral geographies are broken
Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Comments