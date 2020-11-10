Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

On this week’s Money Clinic podcast, presenter Claer Barrett speaks to jewellery designer Roseanna Croft, 29, who is having her mettle tested by the pandemic.

Based in Hatton Garden, London’s jewellery quarter, she specialises in transforming heirloom pieces into contemporary designs — but wedding cancellations have dented her sales and now the second lockdown threatens Christmas trading.

FT podcast: A young entrepreneur’s lockdown story Claer Barrett talks to jewellery designer Roseanna about how she is coping during the pandemic. Listen here

As a limited company director, she has had limited access to government support and must rely on her own efforts to remodel her business plan.

Creative inspiration is provided by Suli Breaks, the entrepreneur, poet and presenter of the 7even Figures business podcast. Andy Chamberlain, head of policy at IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self Employed), is also on hand with useful practical financial tips for owners of all small businesses.



If you would like to talk to Claer for a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem and how you would like us to help.



