Islamists face uphill struggle in Indonesian Borneo

For an Indonesian politician under pressure from the country’s increasingly prominent Islamist militants, Cornelis, the Christian governor of West Kalimantan in Borneo, seemed remarkably relaxed.

“Groups like FPI [the Islamic Defenders Front] come from outside to try and influence us. But it will not work,” said Mr Cornelis, a Catholic, in a recent interview. “And I am not worried.”

Fresh from a string of wins in the capital Jakarta, and amid the rising influence of Islamists across Southeast Asia, the hardline FPI has been trying to extend its penetration of Borneo. Earlier this year, the group’s preferred candidate handily won the Jakarta election, while its vociferous campaign against the previous Christian governor of the city for blasphemy resulted in a harsh prison sentence.

However, among the 4.5m people of West Kalimantan, which has long been scarred by ethnic conflict, the Islamists have not gained traction. Their difficulties have coincided with a federal crackdown on extremists since the Jakarta election, which has included the issuing of an arrest warrant for FPI leader Habib Rizieq Shah over a sexting scandal; he is currently in Saudi Arabia.

The FPI chose Mr Cornelis as a high-profile target in the mould of Jakarta’s former Chinese-Christian governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama. They accused Mr Cornelis of blasphemy too. But efforts to organise against him have been anticlimactic. A planned major protest attracted only about 1,000 to 1,500 attendees in May, a far cry from the traffic-stopping Jakarta rallies of last year.

“The tensions in Kalimantan are and always have been ethnic, not religious,” Mr Cornelis told the Financial Times. He is nearing the end of his second and last term as governor.

Mr Cornelis is a Dayak, an umbrella term for the indigenous peoples of Borneo. Some Dayak groups have a chilling history as headhunters, having murdered (and decapitated) hundreds of Muslim Madurese in 1996 and 1997 in the latest outburst of bloodletting to have afflicted the region; the victims were settlers in sparsely populated Borneo who had come from the crowded island of Madura under a government-sponsored “transmigration” programme.

Agus Setiadi, Chairman of Persatuan Orang Melayu, at the group's headquarters in Pontianak © Krithika Varagur

“Our history makes [people] here want peace even more,” said Furbertus Ipur, a Dayak political consultant and director of an NGO called the People’s Empowerment Institute. He said it would be difficult for FPI to bait the province’s residents.

Muhammad Nurdin, a Madurese who works in the provincial election supervising commission, said people had learned to live together. “Growing up, we all heard stereotypes like that Dayaks like to eat people,” he said. “But after we interacted and socialised with them, it was fine. I think the dividers have fallen, for our generation.”

The local organisation to which FPI has hitched its wagon is Persatuan Orang Melayu (Malays United), an ethnic advocacy group that claims to speak for the province’s sizeable Malay population, which is smaller than that of the Dayaks but still accounts for about a fifth of the people.

“The Dayaks have certainly been too long in power” said Agus Setiyadi, the group’s fiery chairman, in its Pontianak headquarters. “Of course we hope we win the next election,” he said. “Although we [Muslims] are a majority, we are currently oppressed.”

Human rights activists fear a new outbreak of sectarian violence and believe local Malays have been influenced by FPI’s Islamist agenda. Yet Mr Agus and his colleagues seem more concerned about the history of Malays in Borneo — there was a prominent Malay sultanate in the 17th century — than in the contemporary Islamist agenda of their FPI allies.

“It’s not that I don’t believe in electing non-Muslims,” Mr Agus said. “It’s about taking a stand for our rights.” Turiman Fachturahman Nur, a Malay legal scientist who has offered legal counsel to FPI, said: “We are not hardliners.”

Mr Ipur said it was thought the province’s Madurese and Malay Muslims would form a coalition and back the same candidate for the 2018 gubernatorial election to end eight years of Dayak rule.

“But even if they win, in West Kalimantan, it would be a Malay victory in general, not an Islamist victory,” he said. A majority of the province, about 59 per cent, is Muslim, according to the most recent census.

Tobias Basuki, a researcher at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies., sees FPI as a limited organisation that is “often considered mainly a ‘thuggish’ group with a religious pretext”. He said: “They have been trying to expand their reach to other areas including Kalimantan since a few years ago, and have always met with strong resistance from the local communities . . . Even its reach in central Java has met resistance.”

Extremists, according to Mr Muhammad of the election commission, are unlikely to find adherents easily among local people wary of repeating the violence of the past. “Every ethnic group here has been called ‘hardliner’ at some point: Dayaks, Madurese, Malays,” he said. “According to me, any hardliners here, at the moment, are weak.”