Aylin Bayhan

Muzungu Sisters linen Talitha trousers, £220, matchesfashion.com

Verpan VP aluminium Globe light by Verner Panton, £1,310, conranshop.co.uk

Givenchy x Josh Smith cotton T-shirt, £660, net-a-porter.com

Knwls x Panconesi silver-plated bronze, semiprecious stone and glass Galax single ear cuff, £315

Orlebar Brown recycled-polyester Setter swimshorts, £90

Paul Smith bone-china mug, £28

Faithfull the Brand crepe Gaia minidress, £159, endource.com

Shhhowercap The Stir shower cap, £40, net-a-porter.com

The Elder Statesman cashmere rainbow cushion, £512, farfetch.com

Alexander McQueen spray-paint poplin shirt, £690

Proenza Schouler jersey turtleneck dress, £415

Fry Powers set of silver and enamel Unicorn Rainbow rings, £1,650, net-a-porter.com

Louisa Ballou jersey halter top, $240

Lalique crystal Mossi vase, £2,250

Bianca Saunders woven top, £220, selfridges.com

Studio ROOF T-rex, £18, conranshop.co.uk

Prada cotton-poplin shirt, £575, thread.com

Bottega Veneta seersucker swimsuit, £370, net-a-porter.com

Louis Vuitton glass, carbon fibre and leather Cosmic Table by Raw Edges, £38,500

Prisma Guitars maple and rosewood The Syndicate guitar, $2,350

