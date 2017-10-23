This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Shinzo Abe’s pull on markets was given a boost by his party’s strong share in Sunday’s elections. Japan’s benchmark Topix index has gained 0.8 per cent since the result to reach a new record. North Korea’s missile aggression may be a drag on valuations, but Japanese shares look cheap for their potential.

North Korea’s problems worry foreign investors who became net sellers of Japanese equities at the end of September for the first time in two months. They have sold an aggregate of Y4.7tn ($41bn) in shares since early 2016, with two-fifths of that in September — at the height of recent nuclear tensions.

The traditional narrative links Japan’s corporate profits of exporters to a weaker yen, which seems validated by the 4 per cent devaluation in the past two months and rising share prices. Note, though, that financial stocks, not manufacturers, exhibit the highest sensitivity to a weaker yen, according to analysts at CLSA.

Even so, markets are not pricing this potential for profit growth into shares. Japan’s first section index, Topix, trades at a 20 per cent discount to those in the S&P 500, as measured by the forward price/earnings ratio. That indicator has declined since the beginning of the year to about 14 times as earnings have outpaced share prices. Pre-tax profits in June were a fifth higher than in the year before.

Moreover, Japan’s shift to better corporate governance deserves more attention. Any ingrained conservatism of corporates will only be weakened by Mr Abe’s strong showing. More than a quarter of all Japanese company assets consist of investment securities and land holdings. The equity of Topix 500 companies has grown by three-quarters since 2005. Profits have only risen by two-fifths. Despite such inefficient balance sheets, equity returns and dividend yields are catching up to global levels. Both could be boosted further by higher distributions.

Foreign investors have elected to focus upon the “tail risk” of North Korean nuclear aggression. As a result, Japanese shares offer a cheap option worth buying.

