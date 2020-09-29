Stocks enjoyed a global rally Monday with investors scooping up shares in beaten-down sectors
European stocks lead a global rally on Monday driven by investors scooping up shares in beaten-down sectors, and Donald Trump is beating back allegations of tax avoidance and voter suppression ahead of tonight’s US presidential debate. Plus, the FT’s Michael MacKenzie will explain why investors are rethinking the traditional 60/40 portfolio.
Financials lead global equity market rebound
https://www.ft.com/content/f189b5b1-1e08-4ff1-9994-f1c89d9c1a79
Biden portrays Trump as tax dodger after new revelations
https://www.ft.com/content/68c6f5a0-2080-4f60-8dec-9043a590c838
Investors wonder if the 60/40 portfolio has a future
https://www.ft.com/content/fdb793a4-712e-477f-9a81-7f67aefda21a
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published