European stocks lead a global rally on Monday driven by investors scooping up shares in beaten-down sectors, and Donald Trump is beating back allegations of tax avoidance and voter suppression ahead of tonight’s US presidential debate. Plus, the FT’s Michael MacKenzie will explain why investors are rethinking the traditional 60/40 portfolio.





Financials lead global equity market rebound

Biden portrays Trump as tax dodger after new revelations

Investors wonder if the 60/40 portfolio has a future

