The collapse of Greensill Capital and the involvement of former prime minister David Cameron has raised serious questions about the UK's lobbying regime. We discuss whether any rules were broken and which guidelines need to be reformed. Plus, we remember Prince Philip's contribution to public life and whether the British monarchy is set to undergo major changes. Presented by Sebastian Payne with Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley, plus special guests Hannah White and Sir Max Hastings. Produced by Anna Dedhar. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor was Liam Nolan. Review clips: UK Parliament, Reuters, UK news pool.

