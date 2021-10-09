Into the depths of an erupting volcano
We visit a volcano eruption in La Palma, and return to prescient climate writing with Nilanjana Roy. Plus: 1970s design is back!
As we watch the climate shift before our eyes, this weekend we focus on the awesomeness of nature and how it humbles us. Travel writer Mark Stratton brings us to a live erupting volcano in La Palma, where “the lava flows like honey on a plate”. Columnist Nilanjana Roy introduces us to the prescient books that warned us of a climate crisis 50 years ago. Plus, 1970s interior design is back, baby! Subeditor Cherish Rufus defines the aesthetic, and defends its revival.
Listeners: this is your last chance to send us a recommendation! Email us one cultural thing you’re reading/watching/cooking/Googling etc that you can’t stop thinking about. We’ll use the best in next week’s episode. Write to us, or record and send us a voice note at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.
Links from the episode:
—Mark Stratton on volcano tourism: https://www.ft.com/content/8c9b8847-2f8d-4a4f-8e07-9abc99b42b1f
—Nilanjana Roy on what 1971 climate writing can teach us today: https://www.ft.com/content/6bca430e-c9b6-4997-ae78-ee6f4f5f24f1
—Cherish Rufus on 1970s design: https://www.ft.com/content/184c7504-2a7a-4a33-b0a4-ed42679f6e54
—The Love Your Mother poster: http://collections.museumca.org/?q=collection-item/2010543613
