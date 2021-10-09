As we watch the climate shift before our eyes, this weekend we focus on the awesomeness of nature and how it humbles us. Travel writer Mark Stratton brings us to a live erupting volcano in La Palma, where “the lava flows like honey on a plate”. Columnist Nilanjana Roy introduces us to the prescient books that warned us of a climate crisis 50 years ago. Plus, 1970s interior design is back, baby! Subeditor Cherish Rufus defines the aesthetic, and defends its revival.





Listeners: this is your last chance to send us a recommendation! Email us one cultural thing you’re reading/watching/cooking/Googling etc that you can’t stop thinking about. We’ll use the best in next week’s episode. Write to us, or record and send us a voice note at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.





