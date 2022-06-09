Putin’s energy power play
Russia’s global power has rested in large part on its oil and gas reserves. Will Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine and Europe’s decision to seek alternative supplies shrink this power irreparably? Gideon talks to the American expert Dan Yergin about the role played by energy in the Ukraine conflict and its implications for the rest of the world.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner.
