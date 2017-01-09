Tencent launches ‘miniprograms’ to rival Apple App Store

Chinese tech giant Tencent has chosen the 10th anniversary of the unveiling of the iPhone to launch a rival to Apple’s App Store.

WeChat, China’s most frequently used mobile app, today started offering “miniprograms” within the app from third-party developers. Users can now book a shared ride with Didi, order a gift from JD.com, or rent a bicycle from Mobike — and use over a hundred other “apps within the app” — without leaving the WeChat platform.

The new miniprogram function makes WeChat, or Weixin in Chinese, the first big platform to provide an alternative to the App Store from Apple, which has tightly controlled what programs can be installed on an iOS device.

While Tencent said the launch of the feature was timed to pay tribute to Apple and Steve Jobs, it is likely to be seen more as a challenge by the US company to its smartphone app dominance.

WeChat's miniprogram platform adds to the list of threats that Apple is facing in China. Its profits in the region fell a fifth in the year to September 2016, and last week it buckled to Chinese government pressure to remove the New York Times app.

Apple has responded to Tencent’s move by saying its rival is not allowed to call miniprograms “apps”, according to Pony Ma, Tencent’s chief executive.

The miniprograms can be used almost instantly and provide stripped-down functions compared to the original full apps.

Rather than the 30 per cent cut that Apple takes from App Store purchases, developers have not been asked to give any cut to WeChat, according to Matthew Brennan of the tech consultancy ChinaChannel.

In addition, miniprograms are “device-neutral”, meaning they will run exactly the same on Android and iOS.

“Platforms for app distributions have been attempted before — Google and Baidu attempted to do this from their search engine interface — but we've seen limited attraction,” said Sandy Shen of tech research firm Gartner.

Creating in-app platforms for app distribution is attractive to companies and third-party developers because of the flow of user time, payments and user data through the parent app.

WeChat's captive audience makes it a more plausible candidate to crack open in-app app distribution. Thirty-five per cent of all time spent on mobiles in China is spent on WeChat, according to QuestMobile, the tech research lab. More than three-quarters of a billion people log into the platform daily, and half of them use it for more than an hour and a half each day.

“Tencent is winning the mobile war. Mini programs will come to have a material impact on Apple’s App Store revenues; around 15 per cent of China's mobile market are iOS users. Tencent is Apple's number one source of income from the App Store globally,” said Mr Brennan.

In-app purchases made through WeChat’s miniprograms are directed through Tencent's mobile-payment system.

“We don’t even have personal privacy to start with, so it’s actually safer if our personal data are in the hands of big companies like Tencent rather than small apps,” said Carol Shao, an arts industry professional and WeChat user.

Additional reporting by Sherry Fei Ju

