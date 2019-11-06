Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Will PSA’s Carlos Tavares prove to be a better merger partner for Fiat Chrysler than Renault and help create the world's fourth-largest carmaker? Katie Martin discusses the terms of the proposed mega merger and the characters behind the deal with Peter Campbell, motor industry correspondent, and David Keohane in Paris.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Peter Campbell, motor industry correspondent, and David Keohane, Paris correspondent. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love

