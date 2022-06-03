17 stylish buys from Ukrainian designers
Paskal appliqué Heart dress, £740, zalando.co.uk
Bevza silver Spikelet necklace, €750
Ruslan Baginskiy cap, $190
Faina Domna armchair, €3,800, yakusha.design
Kachorovska x KseniaSchnaider leather Lula cowboy boots, 5,900 hryvnia (about £160)
The inspiration: Madonna and Child #1 by Yelena Yemchuk
Litkovskaya silk gown, £1,573, farfetch.com
Makhno copper Gemma lamp, €6,730, galerie-philia.com
Olēnich eco-leather trousers, €169
Kate Kore leather tote, about £175
Gunia Project silver and agate Atlas Heads earrings, $450
Sleeper shearling Lulu slippers, $145
Nuè woven bra, £776, farfetch.com
Noom wood and textile Low Gropius CS1 chair, from €1,245
Olk Manufactory Vibration of Now carpet, POA
Anna October Maya jumper, $595, modaoperandi.com
KseniaSchnaider 2 in 1 Boxer skirt, $325
Panoptikum Collections wood veneer Nut coffee table with glass top, POA, archiproducts.com
