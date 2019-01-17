Andrew Jack

The winners of the 2018 Britain’s Healthiest Workplace awards come from a broad range of companies and other organisations. Nomura, the bank, Adidas UK, the sportswear manufacturer, and Wellness International, which provides occupational health and wellbeing services, were the healthiest places to work in the UK last year among large, medium-sized and small employers, respectively.

The winners ranked highly in the healthiest employee scores, compiled by gathering data on a range of risk factors, including smoking habits, nutrition and physical activity. These were combined with scores from the healthiest employer category, which takes into account leadership and culture, and the provision and use of workplace wellness interventions, facilities and services.

Top-ranked participants in the research include financial services, health, construction and engineering companies. The public sector was also well represented, including several units of the National Health Service.

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace awards once again recognise the Healthiest New Entrants, which for 2018 were Atkins, the engineering company, Gerald Eve, a property consultancy, and Wellness International in the large, medium-sized and small categories, respectively. The Most Improved Workplace awards, which look at data for repeat participants in the survey, went to Siemens Rail Automation, construction company Tideway and Blue Motor Finance, a fintech company.

The annual survey was developed by VitalityHealth and is produced in association with Rand Europe, the Financial Times, the University of Cambridge and Healthy Workplace, a joint venture between Vitality and Nuffield Health. Britain’s Healthiest Workplace 2018, which incorporated data from 129 organisations and 26,432 employees, is the sixth year of these awards. Rand Europe, with the backing of AIA Vitality, has now also completed two years of research in countries across Asia. There are plans to expand the research this year and involve more employers and their workforces to help identify important underlying global trends in health at work.

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace
LARGEMEDIUM-SIZEDSMALL
1. Nomura1. Adidas UK1. Wellness International
2. Morgan Stanley2. Gilead Sciences3. Forster Communications
3. Siemens Rail Automation3. Tideway3. Moorhouse Consulting
Most Improved Workplace
LARGEMEDIUM-SIZEDSMALL
1. Siemens Rail Automation1. Tideway1. Blue Motor Finance
2. Allstate NI2. Unum2. Slalom Consulting
3. United Utilities3. Trowers & Hamlins3. Genesis Oil and Gas Consultants
Healthiest New Entrant
LARGEMEDIUM-SIZEDSMALL
1. Atkins1. Gerald Eve1. Wellness International
2. Cambridge University Hospitals2. Venator2. Moorhouse Consulting
3. Scottish & Southern Energy3. Landsec3. London Marathon Events

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace is overseen by an advisory board comprising:

Professor Dame Carol Black
Principal of Newnham College, University of Cambridge

Professor Gina Radford
Deputy chief medical officer for England

Dr Justin Varney
National strategic adviser on Health and Work, Public Health England

Dr Steve Boorman
Chair, Council for Work and Health

Professor Stephen Bevan
Director of employer research and consultancy, IES

Professor Sir Cary Cooper
Professor of organisational psychology and health, Manchester Business School

Professor Martin Roland
Emeritus professor of Health Services Research, University of Cambridge

Professor Theresa Marteau
Director of the Behaviour and Health Research Unit, University of Cambridge

Dr Brendan Burchell
Director of the Cambridge Undergraduate Quantitative Methods Centre, University of Cambridge

Andrew Jack
Global education editor, Financial Times

Louise Aston
Director of wellbeing, Business in the Community

Shaun Subel
Director of corporate wellness strategy, VitalityHealth

