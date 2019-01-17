Thank you for your help!

The winners of the 2018 Britain’s Healthiest Workplace awards come from a broad range of companies and other organisations. Nomura, the bank, Adidas UK, the sportswear manufacturer, and Wellness International, which provides occupational health and wellbeing services, were the healthiest places to work in the UK last year among large, medium-sized and small employers, respectively.

The winners ranked highly in the healthiest employee scores, compiled by gathering data on a range of risk factors, including smoking habits, nutrition and physical activity. These were combined with scores from the healthiest employer category, which takes into account leadership and culture, and the provision and use of workplace wellness interventions, facilities and services.

Top-ranked participants in the research include financial services, health, construction and engineering companies. The public sector was also well represented, including several units of the National Health Service.

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace awards once again recognise the Healthiest New Entrants, which for 2018 were Atkins, the engineering company, Gerald Eve, a property consultancy, and Wellness International in the large, medium-sized and small categories, respectively. The Most Improved Workplace awards, which look at data for repeat participants in the survey, went to Siemens Rail Automation, construction company Tideway and Blue Motor Finance, a fintech company.

The annual survey was developed by VitalityHealth and is produced in association with Rand Europe, the Financial Times, the University of Cambridge and Healthy Workplace, a joint venture between Vitality and Nuffield Health. Britain’s Healthiest Workplace 2018, which incorporated data from 129 organisations and 26,432 employees, is the sixth year of these awards. Rand Europe, with the backing of AIA Vitality, has now also completed two years of research in countries across Asia. There are plans to expand the research this year and involve more employers and their workforces to help identify important underlying global trends in health at work.

Britain’s Healthiest Workplace LARGE MEDIUM-SIZED SMALL 1. Nomura 1. Adidas UK 1. Wellness International 2. Morgan Stanley 2. Gilead Sciences 3. Forster Communications 3. Siemens Rail Automation 3. Tideway 3. Moorhouse Consulting

Most Improved Workplace LARGE MEDIUM-SIZED SMALL 1. Siemens Rail Automation 1. Tideway 1. Blue Motor Finance 2. Allstate NI 2. Unum 2. Slalom Consulting 3. United Utilities 3. Trowers & Hamlins 3. Genesis Oil and Gas Consultants

Healthiest New Entrant LARGE MEDIUM-SIZED SMALL 1. Atkins 1. Gerald Eve 1. Wellness International 2. Cambridge University Hospitals 2. Venator 2. Moorhouse Consulting 3. Scottish & Southern Energy 3. Landsec 3. London Marathon Events