A leading African energy project is one step closer to getting a green light after US oil and gas group Anadarko signed a purchasing agreement with Centrica and Tokyo Gas for liquefied natural gas from its Mozambique project.

The innovative non-binding contract for 2.6m tonnes per year with the UK owner of British Gas, and the Japanese utility, takes the total amount of agreed purchase volumes to 7.7m tonnes, closing in on Anadarko’s 8.5m tonne target for a final go-ahead.

Anadarko’s Mitch Ingram said the agreement represented a “significant portion of the marketing offtake target “ it had set for its final investment decision.

Centrica said it would split the volume with Tokyo Gas and the amounts would depend on the supply and demand balance of each company for that year.

“We have been able to acquire a high level of flexibility that will allow us to move LNG between the two companies,” said the UK group.

The agreement comes as many buyers for the supercooled fuel are looking for affordable contracts that do not lock them in to delivery of the fuel to certain destinations. Historically LNG agreements have been long term agreements where a buyer was locked in to taking the fuel, and banned from selling it on.

“The deal shows leading buyers reacting to the need for more flexibility around LNG supply,” said Frank Harris, global head of LNG consulting at Wood Mackenzie.

The announcement also reflects a recovery in market sentiment from a year ago when worries of a supply glut depressed LNG prices. Buoyant demand from China and Asia has led to new projects being commissioned or buyers signing up to purchase agreements.