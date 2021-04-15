Aylin Bayhan

Etro brass and resin choker, £245, matchesfashion.com

Bottega Veneta chain-embellished cashmere skirt, £1,415, matchesfashion.com

Isabel Marant suede metal-tip boots, £835, matchesfashion.com

Leica M10-P ASC 100 Edition camera, £16,250

Peter Do leather and metal-tip boots, $1,750

1017 Alyx 9SM leather and metal bar coat, £3,529

Omega 34mm gold and leather De Ville Ladymatic Co-Axial Chronometer, £15,660

Walter Knoll 1970s vintage steel and leather 710 armchair (set of two), POA, City Furniture via vntg.com

Chanel Ombre Première longwear cream eyeshadow in Pourpre Profond, £28

Amen viscose and crystal fringe dress, £752, farfetch.com

Area leather strass-fringe mules, £446, farfetch.com

Vincenzo de Cotiis DC1920 cast brass and recycled patinated fibreglass coffee table, POA

Louis Vuitton calfskin Rendez-Vous bag, £2,610

Ralph Lauren Collection cat-eye sunglasses, £159

Dreamboule rose-gold, diamond, tsavorite and jade Star Line cabochon ring, $4,600

Gucci chain-detail flared jeans, £595, farfetch.com

Chloé brass and calfskin Kiss belt, £575

Schiaparelli leather Face bag, POA

Georg Jensen leather and steel Shades business card holder, £75

Paola Paronetto Cartocci Tulipano centrepiece, £485, artemest.com

Aerin crystal and gold-plated-brass glasses, £150 for two, matchesfashion.com

Carl Auböck patinated-brass and cane #3632 watering can, £1,628, 1stdibs.com

Valentino cotton and metallised fibre shorts, £790, matchesfashion.com

Paco Rabanne leather bracelet bag, £890, farfetch.com

