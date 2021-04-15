Etro brass and resin choker, £245, matchesfashion.com
Bottega Veneta chain-embellished cashmere skirt, £1,415, matchesfashion.com
Isabel Marant suede metal-tip boots, £835, matchesfashion.com
Leica M10-P ASC 100 Edition camera, £16,250
Peter Do leather and metal-tip boots, $1,750
1017 Alyx 9SM leather and metal bar coat, £3,529
Omega 34mm gold and leather De Ville Ladymatic Co-Axial Chronometer, £15,660
Walter Knoll 1970s vintage steel and leather 710 armchair (set of two), POA, City Furniture via vntg.com
Chanel Ombre Première longwear cream eyeshadow in Pourpre Profond, £28
Amen viscose and crystal fringe dress, £752, farfetch.com
Area leather strass-fringe mules, £446, farfetch.com
Vincenzo de Cotiis DC1920 cast brass and recycled patinated fibreglass coffee table, POA
Louis Vuitton calfskin Rendez-Vous bag, £2,610
Ralph Lauren Collection cat-eye sunglasses, £159
Dreamboule rose-gold, diamond, tsavorite and jade Star Line cabochon ring, $4,600
Gucci chain-detail flared jeans, £595, farfetch.com
Chloé brass and calfskin Kiss belt, £575
Schiaparelli leather Face bag, POA
Georg Jensen leather and steel Shades business card holder, £75
Paola Paronetto Cartocci Tulipano centrepiece, £485, artemest.com
Aerin crystal and gold-plated-brass glasses, £150 for two, matchesfashion.com
Carl Auböck patinated-brass and cane #3632 watering can, £1,628, 1stdibs.com
Valentino cotton and metallised fibre shorts, £790, matchesfashion.com
Paco Rabanne leather bracelet bag, £890, farfetch.com
Get alerts on Style when a new story is published