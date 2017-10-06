This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

On Friday, Caesars Entertainment emerged from its contentious bankruptcy nearly three years after seeking protection from creditors. An ugly fight between hedge funds holding the debt of the hotel and casino business and Caesars’ private equity owners was finally averted when the sides figured out how much Sin City had recovered from the financial crisis.

Caesars, with two thirds of its operating profit coming from Las Vegas properties, now has a juicy enterprise value of $25bn, not far from its 2008 $31bn buyout price. The leverage of the new Caesars will be a relatively modest 6 times cash flow compared to 14 times just prior to bankruptcy. The drivers of the business also look different. Gaming revenues are now less than half of total revenues. Vegas is thriving again but visitors are coming for more than just the chance to lose money at the craps tables. Sin City tourists are these days just as interested in food and live music, as demonstrated by the festival so horribly attacked at the weekend.

Caesars used the bankruptcy process to stop paying interest and divert that cash to sprucing up its properties. It spent $1.5bn in capital expenditures in the past three years and touts a stable of celebrity chefs such as Gordon Ramsey and musical acts such as Jennifer Lopez and Backstreet Boys.

In the past three years, cash flow has jumped 50 per cent. And the sliver of its public equity that is traded is up 50 per cent this year. The question then is this: has most of the value creation already accrued to former creditors who received equity stakes in exchange for their bonds and loans? The company insists it is in growth mode with $600m in free cash flow to expand.

Even with its rally in value, Caesars’ earnings multiple still trails Vegas rivals Wynn and MGM. Conservatism is justifiable in the wake of Chapter 11. Caesars must deliver more conquests to merit a triumph.

