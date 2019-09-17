Wealth distribution in America will never be inevitable until a plurality of Americans believe that the pie has stopped growing (“The age of wealth distribution”, Opinion, August 5). The belief that growth is a rising tide that will lift everyone’s boat is embedded in our culture, and shared strongly by the immigrants that move here.

Until Americans truly shift to a belief in limited resources, to a belief that the economy is a zero-sum game — you win, I lose — it is hard to imagine a US government enacting a large wealth distribution platform. The paradigm shift might be seen in the FT, academic papers and in the platforms of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, but it’s hard to discern among US voters.

The simple question I ask everyone: do you believe that the economic pie is growing, or do you believe that it isn’t, that there are limited resources? Despite the obvious nod my question gives towards environmentalism, I am constantly amazed how few responses I get in support of limited resources.

Jackson Dunckel

Devon, PA, US