Italian prime minister Mario Draghi offered to resign, which caused problems for Italian stocks and for the euro. Plus, two of the biggest US banks had worse earnings reports than analysts expected.

Mario Draghi offers to resign as Italy’s prime minister

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley profit miss casts pall over Wall Street

Rising recession fears and broad shift into haven assets have boosted the greenback

