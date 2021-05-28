All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In which East Sussex town did John Logie Baird demonstrate the first television image? Which 1979 play by Martin Sherman — starring Ian McKellen in its first West End production — did much to highlight the Nazi persecution of gay men? © Godong/Universal Images Group/Getty Images What’s the usual English translation of Theotokos, a title given to the Virgin Mary at the Council of Ephesus (above) in 431? Which first name is shared by the runners who won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1978 and 1983? Who wrote the Victorian bestseller King Solomon’s Mines? © Visages Celebres/Alamy Stock Photo What was the surname of the father and son who between them presented The Sooty Show (and spin-offs) from 1955 to 1998? “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” is a song from which Cole Porter musical? What’s the name of the glass company founded in St Helens, Lancashire, in 1826? What’s the biggest selling Australian band in music history? In 2008 the American Film Institute named To Kill a Mockingbird the greatest courtroom drama in movie history — which 1957 film was second?

Click here for the answers