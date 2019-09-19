FT subscribers can click here to receive Brussels Briefing every day by email.

Ursula von der Leyen’s fragile majority in the European Parliament is facing its first big test and the omens don’t look good.

A reminder: in July the president-elect scraped through her confirmation vote with a cushion of just nine votes. Having selected her prospective team of commissioners, Mrs von der Leyen now needs another rubber stamp from MEPs to form her commission (the vote is in late October). Before then, each of her 26-strong team face grillings in the parliament with MEPs placing a target on the heads of some candidates and their questionable job titles.

In years gone by, the parliament’s dominant centre-right and socialist parties sewed up the confirmation hearings, ensuring that their own candidates would be immune from being dumped.

But no such detente is likely to hold this time round. The three mainstream parties Mrs von der Leyen is relying on for her wafer-thin majority are already at loggerheads.

Dacian Ciolos, leader of the centrist “Renew Europe” group that is home to Emmanuel Macron’s MEPs, on Wednesday warned he won’t take part in any “non-aggression pact” with the European People’s Party or the Socialists over which prospective commissioners pass or fail. “Our goal will be to be as objective as possible”, said Mr Ciolos.

Without a ceasefire, parliament officials are predicting a bruising round of hearings where all the political groups battle to claim scalps from rivals. “It will be eye for an eye”, warns one official.

At least six commissioners have clouds hanging over them. Poland and Hungary’s picks are at risk as they are come from avowedly Eurosceptic capitals. Romania’s socialist candidate was named in a real estate scandal, while Portugal’s candidate may be challenged by MEPs over how she would handle possible conflicts of interest with her husband’s business activities.

The biggest scalps would be Mr Ciolos’s liberal candidates: France’s Sylvie Goulard will be questioned about investigations over the misuse of EU funding, while Belgium’s proposed justice commissioner Didier Reynders will likely be asked about a preliminary corruption investigation by the Belgian authorities.

A free-for-all at the hearings, which start at the end of the month, could result in at least three commissioners failing to pass muster (one from at least each major political group). That would be three times higher than previous years. At the very worst, six names could be dumped — a fifth of the entire commission.

Mrs von der Leyen meets the EP’s senior members this Thursday morning to make the case for a cessation of hostilities. Apart from the embarrassment of losing some of her most prominent commissioners, the president-elect will also have to answer anger from MEPs over her decision to propose a commissioner designed to “Protect our European Way of Life” who deals with migration.

After indicating she would back down over the name change, officials now don’t expect Mrs von der Leyen to budge on the title before the start of the hearings. Her options include ditching the title altogether or removing the link to migration to appease critics. Whatever she chooses, the fight over what to do about Europe’s way of life might be the least of her problems.

Chart du jour: rigged capitalism

Martin Wolf on how the rise of “rentier capitalism” — with falling productivity and growing inequality — is having a devastating effect on the social contract in liberal democracies.

Europe endless

Boris has 11 days

The UK has to put down a written proposal on how to replace the Irish backstop to the EU by September 30, according to the Finnish prime minister and holder of the bloc’s rotating presidency. Antti Rinne made the comments to journalists during a visit to Paris to see Mr Macron. In Strasbourg on Wednesday, Mr Johnson was warned by Michel Barnier that it’s time to stop “pretending to negotiate” over Brexit. Mr Johnson spoke to the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, to invite him to London. Mr Sassoli has accepted. (HS, FT)

Polexit

Poland’s ambassador in the UK has written to 800,000 Polish expats in Britain telling them to “seriously consider” leaving the country over fears about the UK’s settled status scheme for EU citizens. (The Guardian)

Vestager’s verdict

Brussels’ competition chief finds out next week how her landmark tax rulings are seen by the courts. Judges at the ECJ’s general court are expected to give rulings on two of Margrethe Vestager’s tax recovery orders: Starbucks in the Netherlands and Fiat in Luxembourg. Ms Vestager will be hoping for success after EU judges annulled the commission’s state aid decision against a Belgian tax scheme worth €700m in February. (FT)

Don’t blame the masses

Jan-Werner Mueller makes a compelling case for why it is elites, not the people, who have helped propel populists to power and that referenda can be used against strongmen (Project Syndicate):

“Trump and Brexit agitators like Nigel Farage do not owe their victories to some fatal flaw in direct democracy, but rather to the elites who collaborated with them along the way. Party elites did not just give populists their stamp of approval. They also abdicated their own responsibility for formulating coherent policy platforms.”

Amsterdam assassination

The Netherlands has been rocked by the murder of a senior criminal lawyer involved in one of the country’s most high-profile drug cartel cases. Derk Wiersum, 44, was gunned down in front of his house in Amsterdam on Wednesday. (Reuters)

mehreen.khan@ft.com; @mehreenkhn