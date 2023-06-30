20 great bead-dazzled buys
Dries Van Noten silk-organza embellished bralette, £511, mytheresa.com
Chanel wood-pearl and strass clutch, POA
Soho Home oak Bead table lamp, £250
Klaylife clay-beaded Barrel table lamp pendant, A$828 (about £435)
Mame Kurogouchi bamboo-bead and macramé camisole dress, ¥418,000 (about £2,400)
Elisabetta Franchi embroidered miniskirt, £707
Aeyde gold-plated-brass and enamel Elias earrings, £180
Bottega Veneta leather Padded Cassette bag, £4,390
MSGM jewel-embellished cotton denim jeans, £447, farfetch.com
Cult Gaia wooden-bead and linen Cora tote, £165, net-a-porter.com
Siedrés bead-embellished fringe mini-dress, £412
Maison Michel shell and wood woven hat, £590
Ancient Greek Sandals leather Smirni sandals with beaded anklet, £255, selfridges.com
Miu Miu sequin-embellished midi-skirt, £3,700
Hay beaded felt basket, £219
Jimmy Choo beaded crochet-raffia Bon Bon bucket bag, £1,150
Isabel Marant beaded crop top, £1,600, mytheresa.com
L’Atelier Nawbar gold, diamond and enamel Chlorine bangle, $4,900
Washington Wood Products beaded-wood stools, $4,400 for pair, circa20c.com
