The government will need to cut taxes or raise public spending to fight the next economic downturn, two former deputy governors of the Bank of England said on Friday, arguing that interest rates alone could not do the job.

The comments by Charlie Bean and Rachel Lomax, who both recently left the central bank, highlight concerns among policymakers that the BoE might be close to running out of ammunition to mitigate any possible recession in coming years.

Speaking at the monetary policy forum organised by Fathom Consulting, Sir Charlie, who now runs macroeconomic forecasting at the Office for Budget Responsibility, said the BoE’s cupboard was not entirely bare, but the central bank would need help from fiscal policy.

“I do think we need to start thinking again about using fiscal policy more actively than we have in recent years,” he said, saying that it was likely to be an effective way of cushioning a downturn.

To minimise the effects of a recession, policymakers try to get households and companies spending more quickly when confidence is low in a downturn. By lowering interest rates, monetary policy makes borrowing and spending more attractive and discourages saving, while fiscal policy directly puts greater purchasing power into people’s hands with additional government borrowing.

By stimulating spending, they seek to stop any downturn turning into a vicious circle of lower spending, higher unemployment and even more private sector retrenchment.

“There are some obvious [fiscal] tools you can use for temporary stabilisations,” Sir Charlie said. “A temporary cut in VAT or even an announcement of a future increase in VAT will pull forward [private sector] spending”.

He also said that if the government did not want to borrow more, it could still stimulate the economy in a downturn with policies such as public investment backed by tax increases, which would have a positive effect on growth because some government actions, such as investment, had a more powerful economic effect than others.

Speaking on the same panel, Ms Lomax echoed Sir Charlie and said how surprised she was that the framework for managing the economy was “set in concrete” with the BoE seeking to stabilise the ups and downs of the economic cycle and the Treasury just seeking to boost long-term economic performance.

Having been both a BoE deputy governor and a senior Treasury official, she said there was a lack of co-ordination between the institutions in terms of economic management. “It’s true that there is some character from the Treasury is sitting listening to the [monetary policy committee], but I don’t see any evidence that leads to joined-up thinking.”

“It is a major puzzle to me that the reaction to the financial crisis on fiscal policy was the way it was,” she said. “Governments have got scared of fiscal policy responses and if ever there was a case for it, it was then,” she said.