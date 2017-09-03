German election rivals go head to head in TV debate

Angela Merkel and Martin Schulz started a live television debate on Sunday that offers the chancellor’s main rival, a rare opportunity to confront Ms Merkel directly in the German parliamentary election campaign.

Up to half of Germany’s 61.5m voters were expected to tune into the event, the only time that Ms Merkel will face Mr Schulz, the social democrat chief, or any of her challengers head on.

With just three weeks to go before the September 24 poll, the debate could be one of Mr Schulz’s last chances to revive a flagging campaign, which has seen him struggling to close a wide gap with Ms Merkel, who is widely forecast to win and secure a fourth term.

As a more fluent speaker than the often-reticent Ms Merkel, he might be able to score debating points if the pair, as expected, range over sensitive issues, including the North Korea crisis, immigration and social inequality, a key SPD theme.

However, Mr Schulz knows that he cannot win over the public by simply attacking Ms Merkel outright, as many Germans dislike personal assaults, especially when the target is an international figure of Ms Merkel’s stature. Mr Schulz admitted as much in advance, saying: "I have no intention of attacking Ms Merkel personally.”

The chancellor knows that debates do not play to her strengths. She said recently that such events had not always “come out wonderfully for me.”

She resisted pressure from broadcaster to participate in more than one debate and has demanded a peculiarly rigid format for this one — a 90-minute show with no live audience and with four moderators asking questions.

According to a poll by ARD television, one of the four broadcasters transmitting the event, some 64 per cent of Germans expect Ms Merkel to win the debate, while only 17 per cent believe Mr Schulz will do better.

Ms Merkel’s Democratic Social Union and its Bavarian partner, the Christian Social Union lead the SPD by 38 per cent to 24 per cent, according to the latest opinion polls by the Emnid agency. The numbers have changed little since late spring, when a surge of support that Mr Schulz secured when he took over the SPD in January, fizzled out. A generally lacklustre election campaign, which began in earnest in mid-August, has not had much impact. The chancellor has deliberately taken a low-key approach, gently reminding voters of Germany’s recent economic success and her role as a stable anchor in an unstable international environment. Mr Schulz’s focus on social inequality has failed to appeal to the many Germans who feel comfortably well off, nor has he had much success in trying to paint Ms Merkel as a foreign policy hawk.

The SPD hopes the debate could somehow trigger a resurgence. Heiko Maas, the social democrat justice minister, said before the start that only after the show would the election campaign really begin. “I believe the SPD is not standing in the opinion polls where it wants to be.”

Peter Altmaier, Ms Merkel’s chief of staff, said it was up to Mr Schulz to bring the fight to Ms Merkel. “It’s the challenger who wants to change something.”