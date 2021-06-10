Print this page

Today’s report on US consumer prices is expected to show that prices further accelerated in May, US president Joe Biden will use this week’s G7 summit to encourage allies to join Washington’s tougher stance towards Beijing, and Olympic sponsors worry if being associated with the games will damage their brand. Plus, the FT’s Eva Szalay interviews a market insider who says popular trading platforms that offer “zero commission” trades are not being entirely honest with customers. 


Will hot US inflation data unsettle markets?

Joe Biden rallies allies to take tougher stance on China

Japanese sponsors think twice about being associated with Tokyo Olympics

Retail trading frenzy reflects ‘broken’ US equity markets, says XTX’s Gerko

