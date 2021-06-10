Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Today’s report on US consumer prices is expected to show that prices further accelerated in May, US president Joe Biden will use this week’s G7 summit to encourage allies to join Washington’s tougher stance towards Beijing, and Olympic sponsors worry if being associated with the games will damage their brand. Plus, the FT’s Eva Szalay interviews a market insider who says popular trading platforms that offer “zero commission” trades are not being entirely honest with customers.





Will hot US inflation data unsettle markets?

https://www.ft.com/content/7377a5d6-73e8-442e-96e8-ea2535286c08





Joe Biden rallies allies to take tougher stance on China

https://www.ft.com/content/203d664a-c834-48d7-805d-c49d44aa2a9a





Japanese sponsors think twice about being associated with Tokyo Olympics

https://www.ft.com/content/2e8b9ce5-95e0-4114-884b-f05de926ccde





Retail trading frenzy reflects ‘broken’ US equity markets, says XTX’s Gerko

https://www.ft.com/content/d813fe90-29ba-4c98-ac57-c2919a7970b1





Sign up for today’s Future of News event here:

https://futurenews.live.ft.com/





