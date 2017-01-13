UK banks

Worldpay founder to launch challenger bank to focus on fintech

Watchdogs give Nick Ogden go-ahead as other digital lenders plan to enter market

by: Emma Dunkley, Retail Banking Correspondent

The founder of payments group Worldpay is to launch a new “challenger” bank in the UK after getting the greenlight from city watchdogs.

Nick Ogden, who sold Worldpay to Royal Bank of Scotland in 2002, is planning to launch ClearBank in the coming months after receiving a licence from the financial regulators.

The bank will be headed up by former Royal Bank of Scotland senior manager Charles McManus as chief executive, while Mr Ogden will serve as chairman, according to filings with the Financial Conduct Authority. Mr McManus served as chief financial officer of RBS’s Ulster Bank in Ireland until 2012.

The new bank, which will focus on fintech and “intelligent accounts”, according to its website, will join a stream of other digitally-focused lenders that are planning to launch over the coming months.

Tandem Bank, Starling and Monzo will offer mobile-based banking and have all recently gained a banking licence. Atom, the UK’s first mobile-only bank, opened its digital doors earlier last year and recently began offering mortgages through brokers.

Specialist lender Masthaven launched as a digital bank at the end of last year, with plans to tailor loans and savings to match customers’ goals, allowing them to set their own timescale for fixed savings and apply for specialist mortgages.

Simon Kirby, the UK’s economic secretary to the Treasury, said last month that new digital banks are vital to boosting competition in retail banking and in cementing the UK’s role as a hub for fintech.

