Tim Draper, founding partner of venture capital firm DFJ, took to CNBC last week to complain that Facebook was being “picked on” by the government, the founder of Theranos had been unfairly persecuted and regulations were deterring companies from going public.

It was not just his bitcoin-branded tie that should have made Silicon Valley cringe.

Facebook shares last week recovered entirely from their 18 per cent price slide since March, after revelations that its customer data were acquired by a political intelligence firm. Investors have belatedly realised that the extent of the US government’s “picking on” Mark Zuckerberg is likely to be a couple of congressional hearings.

Having regained its poise, and $500bn market capitalisation, Facebook is also a good counterpoint to the obdurate belief that companies are staying private because US public markets are so arduous.

With the sixth anniversary of its initial public offering coming on Friday, Facebook has fared nicely — admittedly after a bumpy launch. Those supposedly onerous rules do not prevent Mr Zuckerberg from keeping a majority of the votes despite holding only 13 per cent of the shares.

Sarbanes-Oxley, the 2002 law passed in response to the Enron scandal, does add to the accountability (and bureaucracy) of public executives. Since then not only Facebook but also Alphabet (formerly Google), have gone public: both are among the top five companies in the world by market capitalisation.

Being public does not eliminate fraud. Roomy Khan, a former insider trader herself, compares Theranos, the scandal-hit blood-testing company, to Bre-X, a defunct Canadian miner. Its stock price soared on false reports of gold discoveries.

It is difficult, however, to imagine Theranos going through the rigours of preparing an S-1 prospectus with so little evidence that its technology worked. And though it is obviously a shame that wealthy investors including DFJ and Rupert Murdoch lost money on Theranos, at least retail investors were spared.

Most significantly, the episode has shown that unicorns are not outside the jurisdiction of the markets watchdog. It was the Securities and Exchange Commission that branded Theranos a “massive fraud”, forced founder Elizabeth Holmes to give up most of her stock and barred her from being a public company director for 10 years. Rules exist on both sides of the private-public divide. Neither of Mr Draper’s “victims” has reason to complain.

