FT Weekend Quiz: Robert Frost, Peeping Tom and ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’
All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
According to the title, on what kind of evening was Robert Frost “stopping by woods” in the poem that ends: “And miles to go before I sleep”?
Who did the original Peeping Tom peep at?
What name is given to a merchant ship that operates without a schedule?
Fidelio is the only opera by which composer?
Who presented the children’s TV shows Wide Awake Club and Wacaday?
What five words, taken from the chorus, are a common alternative title to the folk song “Wild Mountain Thyme”?
What was one of nine between its discovery in 1930 and its redefinition in 2006?
Who was both the Liberal home secretary during the 1911 national rail strike and the Conservative chancellor of the exchequer during the 1926 general strike?
Which American band’s British hits include “Hold the Line”, “Rosanna” and “Africa”?
Which comedian’s grave has the epitaph, in Irish: “I told you I was ill”?
