The UK and the EU presented somewhat different approaches to the Brexit trade talks this week, with Brussels and London disputing what kind of deal can be struck. Are the parties too far apart or is there a landing zone for an agreement? Plus, we discuss the government’s new immigration system, the policy thinking behind it and whether businesses should be worried. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Brunsden and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Jack Denton.

