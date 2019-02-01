Investors are piling into European government debt as the outlook for the global economy clouds over and the likelihood of rate rises fades.

A series of blockbuster bond sales since the start of the year has taken the market by surprise, bucking forecasts that demand would stutter after the European Central Bank ended its bond-buying programme.

This week Belgium racked up €27bn of demand for a €5bn long-dated bond that matures in 2050, replicating its record-beating performance of a couple of weeks ago, when it saw €28bn of demand for €6bn of 10-year debt. Meanwhile, on Tuesday Austria saw a record €28bn of orders for €5bn of 10-year bonds.

This week’s policy U-turn by the US Federal Reserve is confirmation for investors that global interest rates are likely to stay low in the coming months. That is a boon for European governments with a lot of debt to sell.

“The change in expectations around the Fed has supercharged the market,” said Lee Cumbes, head of public sector debt at Barclays. “Forecasts for an ECB rate hike are now pushed well into summer 2020 — a full year beyond what the market was expecting last year. So if you had been holding back cash, simply waiting for a higher rate in February or March, there are meaningful questions if that’s wise.”

The balance between low interest rates and slow, but positive, economic growth has created “a sweet spot” for government bonds, he said.

Volatility across the financial markets, combined with the end of QE, saw the European sovereign market start the year on a tentative footing. But investor demand has since boomed.

Earlier in January, Italy, Portugal and the European Investment Bank all saw record investor demand in their debt sales, while the €47bn of investor orders for Spain’s €10bn, 10-year bond last week was the largest book ever achieved in the euro-denominated public sector debt market, according to bankers.

The surge in investor demand has helped to buoy even non-investment grade sovereigns: this week Greece drew €10bn of demand for its long-awaited €2.5bn bond, its first return to the market since completing its IMF bailout last summer.

The market for core eurozone sovereigns is supported by the limited amount of net new supply they are bringing to market, along with the ECB’s continued reinvestment of its maturing holdings back into the market.

Meanwhile, much of the eurozone’s periphery is benefiting from investors’ search for yield, as the ebbing likelihood of rate hikes has revived investors’ appetite for riskier sovereign debt. On Friday, however, assets in Italy were heavily sold after bleak data on business conditions followed confirmation that the country had slipped into recession at the end of last year.

“January is traditionally a month where investors make their portfolio allocation decisions and have to put their cash at work, and this usually favours assets offering a decent carry,” said Chiara Cremonesi, a fixed-income strategist at UniCredit.

This week’s strong performance for long-dated issuance offers evidence that investors are expecting the pause in monetary policy tightening to hold for quite some time.

“What wasn’t clear until the Belgian 30-year syndication this week was the degree to which investors were willing to lock-in [current] rates for the long term, but the huge order book for that transaction sent a clear message,” Mr Cumbes of Barclays said.

Seamus Mac Gorain, a portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, added: “It is quite clear now that the growth environment is not there for rate hikes, and the prospect of negative rates [in the eurozone] for years to come makes these bond issues attractive.”

He noted that the recently sold bonds have performed well in the secondary market, which he said was further evidence of investors’ strong appetite for European sovereign debt.