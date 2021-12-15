Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/9db04e62-720a-47b6-89a8-3fc0f383b489

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce a swift scaling back of its enormous stimulus programme and boost its expectations for interest rate increases next year, and the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority has taken the crypto industry to task for “widespread” problems with misleading and irresponsible ads. Plus, Ark Invest’s CEO, Cathie Wood, is known as the queen of the bull market. But the FT’s asset management editor, Harriet Agnew, explains that Wood’s concentrated bets on disruptive companies have left the pioneering ETF manager vulnerable.

Fed poised to announce acceleration of stimulus taper - with Colby Smith

https://www.ft.com/content/834e773c-0bf6-4510-87d3-123a5d040c05

UK advertising regulator issues rebukes to crypto industry

https://www.ft.com/content/b48040e5-d510-4ac8-9e6c-6af568e587ad

Cathie Wood’s Ark: a tech-driven bull market on steroids - with Harriet Agnew

https://www.ft.com/content/67289726-85d3-47e2-9f1c-942f5f95d37d

Rentokil to buy US extermination specialist Terminix in $6.7bn deal

https://www.ft.com/content/9182feea-3dd5-406b-8b70-d3e1e7090227

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.