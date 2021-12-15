The queen of the bull market faces her toughest test
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce acceleration of stimulus taper at today’s meeting
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/9db04e62-720a-47b6-89a8-3fc0f383b489
The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce a swift scaling back of its enormous stimulus programme and boost its expectations for interest rate increases next year, and the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority has taken the crypto industry to task for “widespread” problems with misleading and irresponsible ads. Plus, Ark Invest’s CEO, Cathie Wood, is known as the queen of the bull market. But the FT’s asset management editor, Harriet Agnew, explains that Wood’s concentrated bets on disruptive companies have left the pioneering ETF manager vulnerable.
Fed poised to announce acceleration of stimulus taper - with Colby Smith
https://www.ft.com/content/834e773c-0bf6-4510-87d3-123a5d040c05
UK advertising regulator issues rebukes to crypto industry
https://www.ft.com/content/b48040e5-d510-4ac8-9e6c-6af568e587ad
Cathie Wood’s Ark: a tech-driven bull market on steroids - with Harriet Agnew
https://www.ft.com/content/67289726-85d3-47e2-9f1c-942f5f95d37d
Rentokil to buy US extermination specialist Terminix in $6.7bn deal
https://www.ft.com/content/9182feea-3dd5-406b-8b70-d3e1e7090227
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published