Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Many US Democrats had pushed for an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump after the Mueller probe into Russian meddling in the last US election released its findings. But it took a July telephone conversation between Mr Trump and Ukraine’s new president to persuade Nanci Pelosi, speaker of the US house of Representatives, that it was time to act. Katie Martin discusses what happens next and what we know so far with Demetri Sevastopulo, Washington bureau chief.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, and Demetri Sevastopulo, Washington bureau chief. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.