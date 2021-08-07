Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.

Specification:

AQA Component 1, Section 3.1.2.3: Political Parties: issues and debates around party funding

Edexcel Component 1, Section 2.1: Political Parties: How parties are currently funded, debates on the consequences of the current funding system

Background: what you need to know

This article highlights the donations made to the Conservative party by individuals and companies in the property sector since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister two years ago. These firms strongly deny any intention to exercise improper influence over government policy but, as in so much of politics, it is perception that counts. The article points out that the same government is changing the planning laws to facilitate new housing developments. This feeds into a wider debate about how political parties should be funded in a modern democracy.

Both Edexcel and AQA require Politics students to make an in-depth study of two Prime Ministers, one from 1945-97 and one since 1997. You are asked to assess their ability to control events and policy, and to look at the limits as well as the potential power of the office of Prime Minister. There is now enough material on Boris Johnson to make an extended study of his premiership.

Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 1

Explain and analyse three ways in which funding of UK political parties has caused controversy. (9 marks)

Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 1

Evaluate the view that current arrangements for financing UK political parties should be replaced with a system of state funding. You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. (30 marks) TIP: Remember the importance of balance in all A Level Politics essay answers. A system of state funding for parties might address allegations of potentially corrupt influence exercised by wealthy backers. However, there would be problems in deciding the appropriate level of funding for different parties, and taxpayers might resent giving compulsory support to parties of which they disapprove.

Graham Goodlad, St John’s College