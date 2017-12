Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

2017 was a year of transition, says Nick Gartside of JP Morgan Asset Management, as growth became more global and central banks adjusted monetary policy towards normalisation. That sets up 2018 as a year for accelerated growth and rising inflation, he tells Roger Blitz, and that means the euro is going to grow further at the dollar's expense as the ECB steps up tapering.

