The Federal Reserve slowed the pace of its interest rate increases, western sanctions are causing a steady degradation, rather than a dramatic collapse, of Russia’s economy, and billionaire Ray Dalio is teaming up with Titanic director James Cameron to invest in a luxury submarine maker.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Fed implements half-point rate rise as central banks enter new phase

Russia’s wartime economy: learning to live without imports

Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio invests in submarines for the ultra-rich

