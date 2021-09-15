US consumer prices rose at a more moderate pace in a sign of easing inflationary pressures

US consumer prices in August rose at a more moderate pace in a sign that inflationary pressures associated with the end of Covid-19 lockdowns are easing, and bank executives say consumer spending is outpacing pre-pandemic levels as shoppers shrug off the Delta variant, and Blackstone abandoned a large deal in China after Beijing’s antitrust regulators refused to sign off on it within the agreed time frame, and big Chinese cities suspended land auctions in response to rules aimed at lowering housing prices.





Pace of US consumer price rises cools slightly in August

US consumers still spending despite Delta risk, banks say

Blackstone drops $3bn takeover of property developer Soho China

Chinese land auction blunder undercuts Xi’s inequality crusade

Call of the great outdoors fades for advertisers during muted commuting

