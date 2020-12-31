This was a turbulent year for most people’s finances, but the new year provides the perfect opportunity to set some “financial resolutions”.

The guests on Money Clinic’s first podcast episode of the new year, millennial couple Toby and Siobhan, are looking for some “fin-spiration” to get their money working harder in 2021.

They’ve paid off their credit cards under lockdown and are wondering where to direct their spare cash. How much could they save if they overpaid their mortgage — and how would that compare with putting more into their pensions or other investments?

There’s also one financial to-do item that they’re been putting off for a long time — making a will.

Money experts Ken Okoroafor from The Humble Penny and Dan Garrett, co-founder of digital will-writing service Farewill, provide expert tips.

If you’re looking for fresh ideas about what to do with your money in 2021, Claer asked podcast hosts from the finance and business world, as well as FT experts, to share their financial new year’s resolutions for 2021.

Covering investing, saving, financial planning and side hustling, you can read insights from Patricia Bright (Caught Off Guard), Emma Gannon (Ctrl Alt Delete), Chris Browning (Popcorn Finance) and many more by clicking here.



